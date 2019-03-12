Coffee Memorial Blood Center Experiencing 'Emergency Blood Shortage'

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is experiencing an emergency blood shortage.

According to their Facebook page, they are issuing an urgent call for donors of all blood types.

They say the shortage is due to several days of winter weather, blood drive cancellations, and widespread flu leading to a decrease in donations.

To donate, you can visit a donor center or blood drive, or make a donation by appointment by visiting yourbloodinstitute.org or calling 806-331-8833.