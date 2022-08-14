AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC) will celebrate the FDA’s reversal of European blood donor deferrals by giving all blood donors the chance to win a European Cruise Vacation, provided by Nu Homes Oklahoma.

CMBC said that The FDA recently reversed its deferral for vCJD (mad cow disease) for potential blood donors who had spent time in Europe, including many military families stationed abroad.

According to a CMBC press release, successful blood donors that visit any donor center or any mobile blood drive from August 17-21 are eligible to win the European Cruise Vacation! Plus, donors can also receive a free travel tote, free Boots & Badges t-shirt, a $10 bonus play card to Cinergy Entertainment, and a free coffee and donut coupon from Dunkin’ Donuts.

Officials said that based on updated evidence, the FDA’s new guidance removes the deferral recommendations associated with the risk of vCJD for time spent in the United Kingdom from 1980-1996; time spent in France and Ireland from 1980-2001; and receipt of a blood transfusion in the U.K., France or Ireland from 1980-present.

“We are grateful to see the FDA use the latest scientific data to adjust deferral rules, allowing us to welcome back many donors, and invite in countless others who have not attempted to donate due to the restrictions,” said John Armitage, M.D., president, and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “This move will help expand our donor pool, as there is an ongoing need for blood donation, especially during the summer months.”

Officials added that donors of all blood types can give at the nearest donor center or mobile blood drive. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year. Appointments to donate can be made online here or call 806-331-8833. Blood donation typically takes about an hour.