Coffee Memorial needs your help.

Officials with Coffee Memorial report the organization has less than a one-day supply of O-negative & B-negative blood types.

If you want to donate, you can call 806-331-8833 or going to yourbloodinstitute.org to find a center or drive near you.

All donors receive a #VEINDRAIN t-shirt and a ticket to 6th Street Massacre – Amarillo Texas – Haunted House on Historic Route 66!

Patients in local hospitals are counting on YOU!