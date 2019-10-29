Coffee may improve health of gut microbiome

New research links caffeine consumption to a healthy gut microbiome -- the trillions of microorganisms that live in your digestive tract and affect your overall health

(FOX NEWS) — A new study may make you want to reach for your second cup of coffee.

Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine took gut microbiome samples from various parts of the colon during colonscopies and found participants who drank two or more cups of coffee daily throughout the previous year exhibited better gut microbiome profiles which are the trillions of microorganisms that live in your digestive tract and affect your overall health than those who consumed less or no coffee.

Heavy coffee drinkers’ bacterial species were more abundant and more evenly distributed throughout the large intestine, richer in anti-inflammatory properties and considerably less likely to include a type of bacteria linked to metabolic abnormalities and obesity.