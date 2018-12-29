News

Code Blue Warming Station Helping the Homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Housing First is collaborating with other local non-profits and agencies to have a low barrier Code Blue Warming Station.

The CBWS serves the homeless population who cannot or will not use existing shelters to stay warm during winter weathers. 

The non- profit is a non-bed facility and allows individuals to bring their pets with them. 

They partner with 13 agencies and non-profits and is hosted in the Amarillo Housing First office's building located at 200 S. Tyler St., Ste. 1A.

