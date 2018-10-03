Cocaine, Meth, Marijuana Seized in Castro County; 2 Arrested

On Tuesday evening, Deputies of the Castro County Sheriff’s Office along with the Castro County District Attorney’s Office executed a State of Texas Search Warrant on a residence on the 100 block of Ave B in Hart, Castro County, Texas. 

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of 102 grams of Cocaine; 33 grams of Meth; 4.3 ounces of Marijuana; 3.3 grams of Hydrocodone pills; two handguns; currency; and surveillance equipment. 

Law enforcement arrested and booked a 22-year-old female and a 35-year-old male. 

The duo is charged with Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance PG1 over 4 grams-under 200 grams; Possession of Marijuana over 4 ounces-under 5 pounds; and Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 under 28 grams. 

