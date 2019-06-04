Coca-Cola unveils contest to create best new drink flavor

Coca-Cola is giving one lucky person a chance to win a cash prize by creating an all-new soda flavor for the company.

To participate in the “make your mix” contest the company is asking people to find one of coke’s nearly 50,000 nationwide Coca-Cola freestyle machines.

Participants are then asked to combine two or three drink options from the machines and post it on social medial by using #MakeYourMixContest.

Five finalists will have their combinations featured at freestyle machines across the nation from August 26th to November 10th.

A final winner will be chosen in November, based on who receives the most pours by volume during that time period.

The grand prize includes $10,000 in cash and as well as their combination being featured at freestyle dispensaries for a limited time.