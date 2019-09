AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) is conducting an investigation at the Pantex Plant.

According to a Pantex spokesperson, while reviewing business reports, CNS found what they said appeared to be potential discrepancies between time entered in the timekeeping system and badge reader records at Pantex.

CNS said the Department of Energy Inspector General has been notified of its investigation.

They said will have no further comment during the investigation.