CMA Fest 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CMA Fest will not take place in 2020. The cancellation comes amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

CMA Fest will return next year, June 10-13, 2021.

Organizers will honor this year’s four-day passes next year. If you would prefer to get a refund, they are providing full reimbursement upon request, if your passes were purchased through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office.

The full announcement from CMA Fest’s website can be seen below: