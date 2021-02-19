Clovis teen sentenced to 15 years for shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis teenager was charged in the shooting of a local Clovis resident, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb.

Officials said Saidreck Daniels, age 17, of Clovis was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, for the shooting of a local Clovis resident in March 2020. Daniels was sentenced by District Judge Drew D. Tatum.

On March 16, 2020, Daniels, then 16, entered into a local residence armed with an assault rifle. DA Reeb said Daniels then held the occupants of the residence hostage and fired multiple shots at officers as they arrived on scene. When the occupants of the home tried to escape, Daniels shot them.

According to a press release, the State of New Mexico sought to prosecute Daniels as an adult, and after multiple evaluations, Judge Tatum elected to sentence Daniels as an adult.

“I saw very little remorse,” said Tatum at the sentencing hearing, “Mr. Daniels is extremely violent and the community must be protected.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Stover and Senior Trial Attorney Arwen Gaddis prosecuted the case for the State of New Mexico. Daniels was represented by attorney Michael Garrett.