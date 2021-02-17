Clovis residents approve school district bond and capital improvement tax

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis residents voted to approve a General Obligation Bond and Capital Improvements Tax for Clovis Municipal Schools on Feb. 16, the Curry County Clerk’s office announced.

According to the CCCO, unofficial results reported voters approving the General Obligation Bond at 66.87% in favor, and 59.71% in favor of a Capital Improvements Tax continuation.

Curry County officials said the funds from these community approved measures will be used for the construction, improvement and repair of district facilities, as well as providing critical technology resources and infrastructure.

With the new technology improvements, officials said, both in-person and remote learning formats will be supported.