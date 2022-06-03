CLOVIS, N.M. (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department released information Thursday regarding a local Cannabis dispensary selling illegal products.

According to a CPD report, agents with the Clovis Police Department’s Narcotics Unit were contacted by New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Cannabis Control Division, regarding a local Cannabis dispensary selling illegal products.

Officials said during the investigation, it was discovered that this dispensary was manufacturing products within the business without proper licenses.

CPD said then a search warrant was obtained for the dispensary. Police said they seized handwritten ledgers of illegal product sales, Approximately 19.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 pounds of edibles, and a little over a pound of THC wax.

According to Clovis Police Department, this is still an ongoing investigation being conducted by the department and the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Cannabis Control Division. Charges are pending at this time.