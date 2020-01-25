Clovis Police investigating early morning shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a suspect who shot a man and left him with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, January 25.

CPD reports officers responded to a shots fired call at 5:04 a.m.

After arriving on the 3500 block of Adenmor Court, they found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Clovis Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit have been activated to investigate this event.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Clovis Police.