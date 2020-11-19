Clovis Police Department release their annual report for 2019

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released their annual report for 2019.

Concerning staff the department has an average of 55 officers over a 12 month period.

The dispatch center has an average staff of 11 Telecommunicators handling 131,656 incoming and outgoing calls to the center, according to CPD.

More than 28,037 cell phone calls were received by the wire-less 911 system.

Clovis Police Department states that officers made a total of 1,611 arrests for 2019 and of these arrests, 725 of them resulted in felony charges.

In 2019 CPD said they saw a decrease in Indexed crimes including Homicide, Rape,Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Larceny. This resulted in a 6% decrease from 2018.

The Special Operations Unit produced a 55% clearance rate for 2019. That particular unit was assigned 685 cases in 2019. The Detectives cleared 377 of these cases.

The Major Crimes Unit was activated on two occasions in 2019. These incidents both occurred inside the city.

Therefore, I want to say “Thank You!”, to all the employees for their hard work and dedication to providing ethical and professional policing services to our citizens and community.

In a statement CPD’s Chief of Police stated “This year has been a very tough one for our department. Captain Roger Dial was diagnosed with cancer in March and he began treatment to beat this horrible disease. Capt. Dial came back to work in the fall and after a month began feeling bad again. He found out the cancer was not totally gone. We lost him December 6th and put a huge void in our police department family. This has been a very tough loss for me, I have spent my entire career with this department serving with him. We have worked shoulder to shoulder in some very intense situations.”