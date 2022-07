CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department announced they will be holding a ceremony swearing in new police officers at 4:00 p.m. on July 8, at the Clovis Civic Center, located at 801 Schepps Boulevard.

According to a CPD press release, a quorum of City Commissioners may be present, but no

action will be taken.