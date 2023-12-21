CLOVIS, N.M. (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a robbery on Wednesday at a Clovis Convenience store.

According to a Clovis Police Department press release, at around 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 20, officers were called to a convenience store located at 2812 N. Main, La Plaza on reports of an “armed robbery.”

CPD stated the store clerk reported to officers that two masked men, one armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money.

Officials said, “After getting an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, the men fled from the scene.”

CPD detailed that no one was injured during the robbery.

Officials said when CPD detectives were activated and during their investigation they obtained security camera footage showing both men wearing hooded sweatshirts, face coverings, and gloves.

The Clovis Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation and that if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact CPD at 575-769-1921 or visit the CPD website.