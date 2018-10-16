Clovis Officer Involved in Last Week’s Shooting was Placed on Administrative Leave

The officer involved in a Clovis shooting on Oct. 8 was placed on administrative leave.

According to the Clovis Police Department, Officer Brent Aguilar was placed on administrative leave during the initial investigation into the shooting.

There is no word on whether or not Officer Aguilar has returned to work.

New Mexico State Police said, on Oct. 8, Officer Aguilar shot and killed Aaron Chavez, 22, after he allegedly pulled a weapon and swung at officers.

Officials said a chainsaw blade fashioned into a weapon was recovered next to Chavez.