Clovis Municipal Schools cancels 2020 marching band season

CLOVIS, N.M.(KAMR/KCIT)— Clovis High School marching band will not be competing in competitions or participating in band camps during the 2020 semester, according to district officials.

Students and parents were informed Tuesday that many marching-band related activities have been canceled due to “unique challenges for the performing arts” brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district says these kind of activities typically start in July preceding the semester and run through the fall.

The district also announced the cancelation of the Zia Marching Festival, as well as the anticipated cancellation of other festivals and marching competitions later this year.

The districts director of music education ensured the music department will not be taking this time off.

They said students will participate in “alternative activities” in addition to music instruction. The district also mentioned the possibility of online performances.

More decisions will be made regarding further events as the school year approaches.

More from MyHighPlains.com: