Clovis Mass Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty to All Charges

A Clovis teen officially pleaded guilty in court for the Clovis-Carver Library shooting.

Nathaniel Jouett pleaded guilty to all charges stemming from the mass shooting in August 2017.

The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges.

This comes after Jouett signed a plea and disposition agreement with the state at the beginning of the month.

Judge James Hudson will decide on his sentence, which could range from probation to up to two life sentences, plus 96 years.

New Mexico does not have capital punishment so he cannot face the death penalty.