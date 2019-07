A Clovis man is sentenced to life in prison for murder and criminal sexual penetration.

Lorenzo Martinez, 52, who was found guilty last week was given the life sentence.

He was also found guilty of sexual assault for desecrating the corpse

RELATED: Jury Finds Clovis Man Guilty in Stabbing Death

Last February, Martinez called Clovis Police and admitted to stabbing 57-year-old Mary Neal multiple times and having sex with her body.

Martinez may be eligible for parole in 30 years.