Clovis man sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping his girlfriend

Clovis, NM (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for kidnapping his girlfriend.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, made the announcement Wednesday. Phillip B. Salazar, 36, was sentenced for the kidnapping his girlfriend on June 6, 2018.

Salazar was found guilty by a Curry County jury after a two-day trial that began on June 30. The trial ended July 1, 2020 with the jury’s verdict.

The DA’s office said the case was the result of an investigation by the Clovis Police Department into the incident, where the defendant forced the victim into her apartment and physically assaulted her for several hours.

At the trial, two Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners testified about the victim’s extensive injuries.

“It strikes me to consider what you have taken from the victim, the right to feel secure in her home and in her own body,” said District Judge Fred Van Soelen during the sentencing hearing. “There is only one person to blame, yourself.”

Judge Van Soelen imposed the maximum sentence and designated that the offense was classified as a serious violent offence, limiting the amount of good time reduction Salazar could receive.

Salazar will be transported to the New Mexico Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney, Brian Stover and Assistant District Attorney Arwen Gaddis prosecuted the case for the State and criminal defense attorney, Sandra Gallagher, of Portales, represented Salazar.