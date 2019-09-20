Clovis Man Found Guilty of Aggravated Battery and Battery on a Household Member

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Clovis man by the name of Eleazar Armendariz, 26, was found guilty of aggravated battery on a household member, and a third-degree felony, on September 19, 2019.

Armendariz entered his mother’s home and attacked Manuel Hernandez-C while he was asleep in bed, then harming Armendariz’s mother while she was attempting to stop the attack.

This attack led to Hernandez-Carrillo having broken ribs, contusions, bruises, and a perforated lung. Armendariz then fled the scene.

He was arrested a few days later by the Clovis Police Department.

Armendariz is facing a maximum sentence of four years in prison. and remains in custody on a no-hold bond. Sentencing will be scheduled in late November or early December.

