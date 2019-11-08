Clovis man dies in US 60 crash Thursday

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police are reporting 50-year-old David Lucio died Thursday after a wreck on US60 east of Fort Sumner.

Officials say Lucio was driving a 2005 Kia that for unknown reasons crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic of the eastbound lane where it collided head-on into a 2015 Mack Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV).

Lucio was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have not been utilized properly.

