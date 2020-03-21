Clovis man dies after gunshot wound

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— A man in Clovis, N.M., was shot in the early hours of Saturday, March 21, and did not survive his injuries, according to The Clovis Police Department.

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, around 12:36 a.m., CPD said, officers of theirs responded to the 1400 block of Hickory St. about a subject with a gunshot wound.

CPD said, when the officers arrived they made contact with subjects and a 22-year old male, who had a gunshot wound.

According to CPD, the 22-year old subject was transferred to Plains Regional Medical Center but did not survive his injury.

CPD said The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit has been activated to investigate this event.

