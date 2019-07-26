Clovis man dead after wreck outside Friona

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead following a wreck in Parmer County.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m., about four miles west of Friona on US-60.

According to DPS Troopers, a semi-truck was driving east in the outside lane when Benjamin Arguello, 22, of Clovis, failed to yield to the semi while pulling onto the highway.

Troopers said the semi hit Arguello’s vehicle and jack-knifed in the center median.

Arguello was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.