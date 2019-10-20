Clovis man dead after Saturday afternoon wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is dead after a vehicle wreck in Clovis.

On Saturday, October 19, 2019, at about 1:49 p.m., officers of the Clovis Police Department and the Clovis Fire Department responded to a wreck near the intersection of Llano Estacado Boulevard and Shady Lane.

Upon arrival, officers observed that a silver 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a red 2014 Mazda 6 had been involved in the crash. EMS personnel contacted the driver of the motorcycle, 51-year-old Michael Burrell, who was severely injured.

Burrell was immediately transported to Plains Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the red Mazda was not injured.

The Clovis Police Department’s Major Crash Team was activated and is investigating this incident.