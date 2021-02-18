Clovis man arrested on multiple weapons charges after domestic incident

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man was arrested on multiple weapons charges after a domestic violence incident ended with multiple parties sustaining head injuries this morning, the Clovis Police Department reports.

CPD said they arrested Manuel Lopez, age 45, for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and possession of a stolen firearm.

At around 5 a.m. this morning, CPD said they responded to a residence in the 900 block of Mora Street for a call about someone knocking on the door. When officers arrived in the area, they found a 25-year old male with head injuries.

He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center and evaluated and treated for a laceration to the forehead, CPD said.

Officials said the CPD Special Operations Unit was contacted, and a detective arrived on-scene and began investigating the report the male had allegedly been beaten with a pistol.

After meeting with the victim, CPD said, Lopez was identified as the suspect who allegedly beat the man with what he believed was a pistol.

According to CPD, the victim also told officers he heard a woman, who he believed was his girlfriend, inside the residence screaming and he reportedly saw Lopez hitting her.

CPD officers responded to the residence and attempted to contact the occupants, but were unable to do so, CPD said. A search warrant was then prepared for the residence and due to firearms reportedly being involved, the CPD SWAT Team was called for assistance.

Officials said Lopez made contact with CPD shortly after the SWAT Team arrived and exited the house without incident.

Lopez had a cut on his right hand, CPD said, and a woman inside the residence, identified as Antoinette Zamora, age 33, was also inside the house and sustained injuries to her head.

Zamora was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released. She was then placed under arrest on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, according to CPD.

After getting a search warrant, CPD said a stolen firearm was found along with other evidence.

If you have any further information about this case, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.