CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis announced that the Clovis Animal Shelter and the High Plains Humane Society will host “Empty the Shelter” month. The event will occur from July 1 through July 31, at the Clovis Animal Shelter at 2203 E. Brady Avenue.

According to a City of Clovis press release, “Empty the Shelter” is where all adoption fees will be waived for pet adoptions. Officials said they are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The public can visit the Animal Shelter and adopt an animal for free. Officials said the event has been made possible by funding through the High Plains Humane Society.

For questions regarding “Empty the Shelter” month, contact the Animal Shelter at

575-769-7893.