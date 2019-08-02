Clippy messages are new dating trend

A new trend in relationship breakups mimics the old Microsoft paperclip to describe someone who exhibits clingy behavior.

“Paper clipping” your ex-partner is catching on in social media and the communication uses a paper clip graphic, often called “Clippy”.

The pattern said to be a form of one ex-partner showing attachment, or “clinginess” to another ex-partner.

And also saying “Don’t forget I’m out here”.

The paper clip design looks like the virtual assistant in older versions of Microsoft Office and they often irritate or confuse the receiver as to their real purpose of communication.