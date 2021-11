CLIFTON, Texas – Clifton Police Department has received calls from several citizens regarding callers posing as law enforcement personnel using a phone number linked to the Clifton Police Department.

The callers are asking for money in lieu of being arrested on outstanding warrants.

Clifton PD urges for citizens to spread the word that these calls are fraudulent and NOT associated with Clifton Police Department.

It is also advised that you do not send any money.

Source: Clifton Police Department