Cleveland Browns LB and former PD Don Montrel Meander reportedly ruptures Achilles’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KAMR/KCIT) — Cleveland Browns linebacker and Palo Duro alum Montrel Meander suffered what is reportedly a ruptured Achilles’ in the Browns’ preseason game against the New York Giants, according to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

It’s a tough development for Meander who, according to Pete Smith of Browns Digest, was waived by the team just days prior, but was brought back when the Browns lost linebacker Jacob Phillips for the season with a torn bicep. Meander is out for the season.

Meander’s loss leaves the Browns with depth concerns at linebacker. Smith said Brown faced an already uphill battle to make the team, but his availability at least gave him the chance to audition for other teams. He also could have been placed on the practice squad.

Meander, 26, graduated from PD in 2013, and played college ball at Grambling State.

Meander has spent time on the Raiders, Jets and Browns’ rosters since entering the league in 2019. He faces a challenging rehab as he attempts to continue his NFL career.