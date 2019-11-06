Clements Unit dedicates new chapel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clements Unit is celebrating its new chapel with a dedication ceremony.

The non-denominational chapel was built and privately funded by Panhandle Neal Unit Chapel, Inc.

It is 9,000 sq. feet, and can seat 400 people.

The building also includes classrooms to be used by the prisoners and offices for prison chaplains.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together and really form bonds of community and worship together, said Shaun Crump, a field minister and inmate. “To have some kind of normalcy when it comes to worshipping God and not feeling like we’re in a prison.”

After the new year, Panhandle Neal Unit Chapel, Inc. will start raising money to build a chapel for the Roach Unit.