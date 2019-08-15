KAMR Local 4 is joining several local animal shelters, the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, Dove Creek, and Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws in Clovis, for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the fifth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. During Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17, participating shelters will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day drive.

Clear the Shelters is this Saturday, Aug. 17

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clear the shelters is this coming Saturday, Aug. 17.

More than 12,000 animal shelters will participate as NBC stations across the country team up to help get adoptable pets out of their temporary housing and into their forever homes.

Thousands of pets will be adopted nation-wide and you can take part here on the High Plains.

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, Dove Creek Equine Rescue, and in Clovis, Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws are participating.

More than 250,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Why should you help #cleartheshelters?

In 2018, the City of Amarillo’s animal shelter had an intake of nearly 12,000 and a 71.7% live release rate.

When you give a loving home to a pet, you are saving lives here in Amarillo.

Help us clear the shelters this Saturday and find your fur-ever friend.

