Clear the Shelters: Actor Dennis Quaid adopts cat named Dennis Quaid

LYNCHBURG, Va. (NEXSTAR) – Actor Dennis Quaid is in the process of adopting a cat named Dennis Quaid who was featured by an NBC affiliate in Lynchburg, Virginia as part of the Clear the Shelters iniaitive.

No, this isn’t a made-for-TV movie. This is the real deal.

After hearing a cat bearing his name was spotlighted during a Clear the Shelters segment, Quaid reached out to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” Quaid told WSLS-TV.

Quaid is currently serving as an executive producer on a series of podcasts — one of them being a pet show. For him, the connection just made too much sense.

“I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world,” he added.

And as you might imagine, staff at the shelter thought they might be victim the of a scam.

“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” said Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society, Adoption Center Manager.

“We reached out to the shelter. It took us a while for them to actually believe us,” said Jimmy Jellinek, co-host of The Pet Show podcast.

Once both sides realized this was legit, the Dennis Quaids were able to connect over Zoom. This weekend, Jellinek will fly to Virginia to pick up the cat and take him to his new home in Los Angeles.

“Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites,” Quaid said.

For 2020, Clear The Shelters is a month-long pet adoption initiative hosted by NBC stations across the country.