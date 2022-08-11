CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County tax collector-assessor Maribel Longoria was booked into the Clay County Jail on Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, on a charge of misapplication of fiduciary funds over $300,000.

Jail records show Longoria was booked into jail at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, but the Clay County Inmate Roster no longer shows her in jail.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

Longoria has been the tax assessor-collector for Clay County since 2013, and prior to that, she was the deputy tax assessor-collector.

A source told the KFDX Newsroom the state comptroller’s office is conducting an investigation into the charges.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information. Check back in this story for updates as they become available.