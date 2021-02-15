Claude resident killed in single-vehicle rollover

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police said a Claude man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near milepost 235 south of Santa Rosa, in Guadalupe County.

Derek Ray Hatfield, age 31, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 54 in a 2000 Chevy passenger truck when it left the roadway and rolled. Hatfield was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator, NMSP said.

Alcohol is not suspected, and according to NMSP, a seatbelt did not appear to have been properly worn at the time of the crash.

NMSP said the cause of the crash is unknown as it is still under investigation.