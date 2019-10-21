Class 1 Dental offering free checkups for cancer patients

“Just like nurses, us as dental hygienists and dentists, we’re also in the medical field. We want people to be healthy and realize how important it is to stay healthy and keep up with your annual check ups and stay healthy for your loved ones,” said Ana Giron, Class 1 Dental Dental Hygienist.

For the second year in a row, Class 1 Dental is helping out those who are battling or have battled cancer in the past.

“We are offering a free cleaning, oral cancer screening exam which is our velscope exam, a full set of x-rays and a complete doctor’s exam just to honor those that have been affected by cancer,” said Giron.

Last time they did this, they only offered the exams to those who were affected by breast cancer, this year they decided to take it up a notch.

“Let’s help everyone that’s been affected by cancer, it doesn’t matter what type. We just wanted to help them out this year and we’ve had a really good amount of people reach out to us,” said Giron.

Giron says they’ve helped about 70 people with the free exams and hopes that it becomes a regular thing in the future.

“Can’t wait to do this next year hopefully so that we can continue to help people and hopefully detect something that can be stopped a lot sooner,” said Giron.

The deadline to set up these free examinations is October 31st. The phone number to call to set one up is (806) 358-0368