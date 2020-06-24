Clarendon’s historic Sandell Drive-in to host Garth Brooks video concert

Clarendon, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The historic Sandell Drive-In Theatre has put its facility to good use during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The theatre has hosted graduations, as well as a weekly church service, and now they are getting a rare opportunity to host a legendary video concert.

Sandell owner John Morrow was recently contacted by Encore Live, and selected to be one of only 300 drive in theatre’s in the country and Canada that will be showing a special Garth Brooks video concert on the big screen Saturday night.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Morrow said. “We know Garth Brooks can put on a show. And if he’s making it special for the drive-in’s, you can bet it will be very special at this drive-in.”

The legendary country singer is putting on this video concert for folks who have been stuck in their homes during the pandemic.

Morrow says he’s had to add over 150 parking poles to his venue, and expects a packed house to watch one of the greats Saturday night.

“We’re expecting over 500 cars,” Morrow said. “I think it will be good for our community, and all the folks that have been stuck in their homes. This is why Garth Brooks is doing what he is. He wanted to do something for the people who have had to stay home.”

This is one of 18 concerts the Sandell Drive-In agreed to with Encore Live this summer, that also includes an in-person performance from the popular christian band Casting Crowns on July 18.

To purchase tickets to the Garth Brooks video concert, fans can visit ticketmaster/ garth brooks. For those wanting to see the Sandell’s summer schedule visit, sandelldrivein.com or Sandell Drive-In’s Facebook page.