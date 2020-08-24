Clarendon man makes it big in new Hollywood film

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clarendon man is making his way to Hollywood after getting a role in a new movie starring actress Selena Gomez.

Kenneth Lee Tolbert, who now lives in Los Angeles, said he interviewed for the film last year. His character in this film is a carnival worker, that a few teens meet along the way.

Tolbert said he always wanted to play the superhero roles but quickly learned that is not exactly how Hollywood works.

He said for his audition, he prepared to read for whatever was thrown at him, and to his surprise, he landed a role in the film “This is The Year.”

“It’s a fun little movie. It’s about a group of friends who go across and follow a tour and they run into some pretty interesting friends along the way, and me. I happen to be one of the crazy ones they run into. So, yeah, it’s going to be a pretty awesome film,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert told us he originally started filming in October of 2019. He hopes all of his hard work pays off.

Tolbert said “This is The Year” is a feel-good movie in which he thinks everyone will be able to have fun with and relate to.

The movie will not be released in theaters but will premiere digitally. If you plan on watching it will be streaming on Aug. 28. Tickets will be sold for $11 on Thisistheyear.com.

Watch the official trailer for “This is the Year” below:

