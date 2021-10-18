City to continue milling, overlay project at Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that the city’s milling and overlay project is scheduled to continue Tuesday (Oct. 19) on Ross Street between I-40 and SE Third Ave.

According to a news release, officials state that individuals should be aware of individuals directing traffic where the project is expected to occur. They should also be aware of posted signs within the work zones and drivers may have to find alternate routes because of temporary lane closures.

For more information, and if individuals have any questions regarding the road improvement project, they are asked to visit the project website, call the city’s Capital Project and Development Engineering department at 806-378-9334 or email construction@amarillo.gov.