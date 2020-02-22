City of Stratford now included in civil lawsuit against two officers involved in shooting

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A civil lawsuit filed last April against two officers involved in a shooting in February of 2018 now includes the City of Stratford.
In an amended complaint filed this week, the family of the suspect shot and killed has added the city to the list of defendants.
According to the Stratford Police Department, in 2018, the officers were stopping a stolen vehicle when the shooting happened.
Darion Baker, 23, was shot and killed and the passenger of the car, Gregory Dees, was taken into custody.
The lawsuit claims the officers used excessive force by shooting at the suspects as they tried to drive away from the officers.
