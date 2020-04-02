City of Pampa, Gray County issue Stay-at-Home directive

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gray County and the City of Pampa have issued a stay-at-home directive.

Gray County Judge Chris Porter and the City of Pampa Mayor Brad Pingel said that goes into effect Thursday, April 2 at 12:01 p.m. to at least Wednesday, April 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Officials said this is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“During these difficult times we are asking that you do your part and stay home to help protect not only yourself but the citizens of the City of Pampa and Gray County,” said Mayor Pingel. “We are a strong community and we will get through this storm.”

The order state the following:

All persons residing in Gray County are ordered to Stay at Home or their current place of residence.

All public gatherings of ANY number of people occurring outside a single household are prohibited.

Travel from a person’s regular place of residence should only be for obtaining essential goods and service or to the person’s place of employment which furnished essential goods and services.

Any Person who is sick or currently experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms is hereby ordered to stay home and follow COVID-19 protocol.

No visits to nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide essential care.

Specific Closures in the Order:

Non-essential Personal Service Business (including hair salons, barbershops, hair stylists, nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, game rooms, tanning salons and hair removal/waxing businesses)

Commercial amusement and entertainment venues

Enclosed shopping malls

Group meeting spaces

Non-essential retail establishments (curbside, drive-through and delivery are encouraged)

Park Amenities such as playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, baseball fields, athletic fields for group sports, skate parks, group pavilions (parks are still available for walking, running and general exercise)

Essential Services Remain Open:

(MUST enforce social distancing to the maximum extent possible)

Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, Pharmacies and Package Stores

Pet supply and Vet services

Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Facilities

Vehicle Gas, Repair & Maintenance Facilities

Agricultural Services (including plant and food cultivation, farming and raising livestock)

Banks and Financial Institutions

Professional Services (including attorneys, accountants engineer, title companies, insurance agents and other licensed professionals)

Office Buildings where people work in individual enclosed spaces in groups of 10 or less

News Media (newspapers, television, radio and other media services)

Day Care Facilities

Non-profit Providers of Essential Services

Residential Buildings (including hotels and motels)

Essential government services and facilities

Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistic Facilities

Laundromats and Dry Cleaners

Call Centers

Transit Facilities (airports, bus stops, bus stations)

Funeral Homes, Crematoriums and Cemeteries and Funeral Services provided social distancing of 6 feet is maintained

Building Supply and Home Improvement Stores

Critical Infrastructure Businesses (described by the Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency)

Religious Institutions/Churches/Places of Worship 9perform those functions necessary for the production of remote delivery of religious services or necessary to support online, telephone, email and other services but are otherwise closed to the public)

People are HIGHLY encouraged to only bring those individuals necessary to conduct the activity. PLEASE keep all non-essential additional family members especially children (if properly supervised) and elderly individuals at home!

Retail established not listed above as an “Essential Business or Service” and not listed “Specific Closure” may remain open provided the following conditions are followed and adhered to:

Federal and CDC guidelines are followed, including affirmative steps to ensure that social distancing of six (6) feet is maintained between all customers and employees, including for customers waiting to enter the premises of a retail store.

There are NEVER more than ten (10) people inclusive of employees in the place of business.

The retail establishment takes extra, verifiable measures, to sanitize and disinfect common surfaces such as counter tops, carts, faucets, doorknobs, etc.

Complete and submit to the City a “Low Risk Business Safe Work Plan” form requesting to be classified as a “Low Risk Business.” The “Low Risk Business Safe Work Plan” form is available to any business that wishes to remain open and is not classified as “Essential Business or Service.” The form includes information such as: confirmation that they meet the criteria listed above; detailing how the business will sanitize and disinfect common areas; and detailing how the business will enforce the federal and CDC guidelines including ensuring that social distancing of six (6) feet is maintained between all customers and employees. The form is available at www.pampaalerts.com. For more information regarding the Low Risk Business Safe Work Plan form, please contact City Hall at 806-669-5750.



Common Questions Regarding Specific Services

Churches and Places of Worship – open to staff available to perform functions necessary to support online, telephone, email and other services, including production of services and related items.

Landscape Services & Landscape Supply – open, social distancing, no gatherings greater than ten (10) people.

Construction Trades – open, social distancing, no gatherings greater than ten (10) people.

Recovery Support Groups – open, social distancing, no gatherings of greater than ten (10) people.

Janitorial Services – open, social distancing, no gatherings of greater than ten (10) people.

Outdoor Entertainment & Recreation – closed under the current Declaration.

Golf Courses – Golf course is open as long as individuals either walk the course or ride in a golf cart without any riding companions and so long as patrons follow federal and CDC guidelines including ensuring that social distancing is maintained.

Computer Support Services – open to provide support services, retail is closed to customers and available through curb-side, pickup, delivery, etc.

Auto Sales – open for online and related transactions with pickup. Service center, parts and related are open.

Failure to adhere to the order can result in fines up to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail. Travel permits are not required in the City of Pampa and no curfew is currently enacted except the normal curfew for juveniles under 17.

