Gov. Abbott extends social distancing protocols through April, closes Texas schools until May 4

City of Pampa: First COVID-19 case confirmed in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa announced this evening the first positive case of COVID-19 in Gray County.

Officials said they were notified of the confirmed case by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The City of Pampa said more information will be released tomorrow.

Officials told us their alert level has been moved to Level Orange.

This makes a total of 39 cases on the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:00 p.m. on March 31, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed CasesDeaths
Castro80
Curry30
Deaf Smith20
Donley10
Gray10
Oldham21
Moore10
Potter80
Roosevelt10
Randall100
Swisher10
Texas10

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

