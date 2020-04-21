City of Pampa: Community shelters During COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:
Tornado Sirens_ Outdoor Use Only_2897125452382686543

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa is letting the community know the possible threat for severe weather.

Officials from the city say with the restrictions currently in place with the COVID-19 situation things will look different when it comes to community shelters.

First Baptist Church, First Assembly of God, Central Baptist will not be available as a community shelter during severe weather.

This is not a permanent situation. This obviously will be re-addressed like many other things in our daily lives at a later date.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss