City of Pampa: Community shelters During COVID-19

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa is letting the community know the possible threat for severe weather.
Officials from the city say with the restrictions currently in place with the COVID-19 situation things will look different when it comes to community shelters.
First Baptist Church, First Assembly of God, Central Baptist will not be available as a community shelter during severe weather.
This is not a permanent situation. This obviously will be re-addressed like many other things in our daily lives at a later date.
