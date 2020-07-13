City of McAllen holds memorial for fallen officers

MCALLEN — A memorial for the two fallen McAllen officers has been set up in front of the McAllen police station.

The memorial, located on Bicentennial avenue, has been visited by residents and family members paying their respect.

Visitors have dropped off flowers and balloons on the two police units parked by the station.

“It’s important to back them up and that is why we came here,” said Luis Chavez, a cousin of one of the fallen officers

We have reached out to the McAllen Police Department on further services and they say nothing has been set up yet.

The City of McAllen commented on the memorial on Twitter.