City of Killeen declares ‘state of disaster’ for public health

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra signed a declaration of a public health emergency Thursday, effective immediately.

An official city statement said the declaration will continue upon approval of the city council and remain in effect until it is terminated by the mayor.

This action activates the City’s emergency management plan and authorizes aid and assistance.

It also authorizes the City to take any necessary actions to promote health and suppress the virus, including but not limited to quarantining patients, establishing quarantine stations, as well as testing stations, vaccination stations and emergency hospitals; and insuring compliance for those who do not comply with the City’s rules and directives.

In a statement announcing the action residents were asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Each person would also be sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

The statement said that leaders wanted to highlight that the coronavirus is still present and those who are vaccinated are still encouraged to follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.