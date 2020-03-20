City of Hereford: Confirmed COVID-19 case in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Deaf Smith County has a confirmed case of COVID-19, that according to the City of Hereford’s Facebook page.

The city said Texas Department of State Health Services officials notified local officials of a confirmed case in Deaf Smith County.

The city said no further information is available at this time.

This makes the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in our area.

Wednesday, the City of Amarillo announced there are two confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 in the Amarillo-area.

Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued statewide mandates Thursday, taking sweeping action against the spread of COVID-19.

During his Thursday announcement Abbott issued an executive order consisting on four orders to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus:

Order No. 1: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Order No. 2: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.

Order No. 3: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Order No. 4: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close.

Abbott’s executive order goes into effect at midnight Friday.

