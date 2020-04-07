City of Hereford announces recovered COVID-19 case

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Hereford, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the city of a recovered COVID-19 case.
“We continue to encourage everyone to follow the stay at home order in effect. We must do all we can to keep from spreading the disease.”
The city said there have been no new reported cases today.
