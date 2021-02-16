City of Hereford announces possible rolling blackouts

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Hereford announced it has received notice that Xcel could possibly conduct rolling blackouts throughout all 26 counties in the Panhandle, including Deaf Smith County.
City officials said the blackouts will last from 30 minutes to an hour at a time. They are asking residents to make preparations now as reducing your power consumption will help.
As of now, city officials report they do not know how long the rolling blackouts will continue.
