City of Fritch issues Boil Notice for customers in the Lake Meredith Harbor Addition only

UPDATE 3 P.M.:

According to officials, water service was restored to the residents of Lake Meredith Harbor.

We are told the city is gathering water samples to have examined.

The boil water notice remains in effect for the Laker Meredith Harbor addition.

ORIGINAL:

The City of Fritch is issuing a boil water notice for customers in the Lake Meredith Harbor Addition only.

This does not apply to all of Fritch.

Only to the customers in the Lake Meredith Harbor Addition. Water should be boiled, once restored, for activities such as drinking and cooking. This is a precautionary step on the part of the City.

The water main broke at the corner of Yuma and El Paso. The City crew has been on the scene since yesterday and has had two repairs cause failures in the immediate vicinity.